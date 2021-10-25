A fashion photographer, Shubho, and a supermodel, Bijoya, are in love. “Shubho Bijoya” is Gurmeet Choudhury and Debina Bonnerjee’s first film together after some serials and many years of matrimony in real life.
The two get married (in reel life) and have a whale of a time personally and professionally. Suddenly Bijoya notices something unusual on her back and gets it examined. It turns out to be the last stage of skin cancer. Shattered, she requests the doctor not to let her husband know of this. On the same day, Shubho has a car accident and Bijoya rushes to hospital. He has lost his eyesight.
With great determination, Bijoya nurses her beloved, even hiring a trainer who will make him independent in the normal things in life. Soon, chemotherapy makes her lose her hair and the affliction spreads to her face. The film opens after her death, when Shubho visits a café owned by a friend, in which he had introduced Bijoya to her in the past. As he narrates his tale, the film unfolds. He also reveals his plans to leave the city for good. But there is a twist in the tale.
Ram Kamal Mukherjee’s work is known to be “twist”ed and this is his perhaps his most accomplished twist, so to speak. It is otherwise, a typically-Mukherjee-dark tragic love story with some seemingly absurd patches that all come together when the entire story unravels. Medically speaking, however, some parts still seem illogical, but it is all for a cause—to show Shubho’s and Bijoya’s love for each other.
Gurmeet Choudhury is excellent as Shubho, and Debina is good. The supporting cast does their job well, and the dialogues are realistic and simple. The script is well-written and Mukherjee’s direction is skilled as always. Technically, the film is well-mounted and the music serviceable in the background score and just about alright in the songs.
“Shubho Bijoya” is an above-average romantic tragedy laced with good performances by the lead pair. It is a good watch for the novel way in which it is narrated.
Rating: ***1/2
Produced by: Aritra Das, Gaurav Daga
Directed by: Ram Kamal Mukherjee
Written by: Saikat Das, Aditya Agnihotri, Ram Kamal Mukherjee & Shonett Anthony Baretto
Music: Dhrubo Paul
Starring: Gurmeet Choudhury, Debina Bonnerjee, Shampa Banerjee, Khusboo Karva, Raj & others
