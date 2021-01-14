MUMBAI—Shubhrajyoti Barat, best known as Rati Shankar Shukla in “Mirzapur Season 1” and also for a pivotal role in “Article 15” will now be seen in the film “Madam Chief Minister” in the role of a leader. The film stars Richa Chadha, Saurabh Shukla and Akshay Oberoi and is directed by Subhash Kapoor. It will release Jan. 22 in theatres.
Talking about being a part of the film, he shares, ““Madam Chief Minister” came to me quite suddenly. I had met Subhash Kapoor-ji once before at a common friend’s place. I have always been an admirer of his work. I was introduced to him and he said that he really liked my work in “Mirzapur.” It was a brief meeting. So when I received a call after a few months, I was pleasantly surprised. He narrated the script and offered me the role. Apart from the fact that it’s a Subhash Kapoor movie, the role itself is one of the most important in the story. So with a great role in a brilliant story to be directed by a brilliant director, the decision to do it was a no-brainer.”
The film is a political thriller. Barat says that it is also the story of a woman politician’s journey from scratch to become the most powerful person in the state. “What I think is interesting is the way this story has been told. That's it! I am not revealing anything more,” he quips.
On his working experience with Kapoor, he adds, “Subhash-ji is a man with whom I would like to hang out outside work. I think there is so much to learn from him that one needs to meet him outside a project as well. He has excellent work culture. His meticulousness and diligence is something I have come to respect while working with him. I really miss the conversations, and I need to raid his office!”
