MUMBAI— Ayushmann Khurrana has been building up a lot of anticipation for the release of the first song “Shuru karein kya” from “Article 15.” The song has finally been released. Khurrana took to social media to announce the release of the song with the tweet,
“A song that our society needs right now! #ShuruKareinKya is out
youtu.be/m6blCId59qc @anubhavsinha @SlowCheeta @Deepa_DeeMC #KaamBhaari @ntnmshra #ManojPahwa #KumudMishra #IshaTalwar @sayanigupta @Mdzeeshanayyub @sirfgaurav @ZeeStudios_ @ZeeMusicCompany.”
“Shuru Karein Kya” is a rap collaboration between “Gully Boy” rappers Slow Cheeta, Kaam Bhaari, Sky Fire and DeeMC. The song is a call to action about everything wrong with our society and how it is about time that we take a stand for what is right.
“Article 15” is set to get a world premiere at the 10th edition of the London Indian Film Festival. The investigative drama will be shown on opening night. The film also stars Isha Talwar, M. Nassar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. Directed by Anubhav Sinha and produced by Benaras Media Works and Zee Studios.
We only have one issue: do we need noisy rap alone to make vital statements? Are the young so imbecile and dance-crazy that they cannot appreciate the right words put together in a crisp and classy lingo and a good contemporary tune? Is it all that long since they loved the music of “D-Day,” “Bajrangi Bhaijaan” or “Dilwale?” A “Gully Boy” score was fabulous in this context because the hero was a Rapper. But every film cannot have Rap just for the (trendy) heck of it. Watch the song here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.