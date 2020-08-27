MUMBAI — Siddhant Issar, who has excelled in theater over the years as Duryodhan in India's most successful live theater play "Mahabharat - An Epic Tale," is set to mark his screen debut with a short film titled "Resurrection - Jaago Aur Jiyo."
Besides playing the main lead, he has also written and directed the film. The 20-minute short is based on suicide prevention and mental health wellness during the lockdown and COVID Pandemic, with an interesting supernatural twist to it. The film released on Showman Theatre Productions' YouTube Channel Aug. 25.
Said Siddhant, “Initially, I wanted to make this movie as a simple inspirational video for Facebook, but when I shared this story with my father (actor Puneet Issar), he felt this story needs to be told in a bigger way and encouraged me to make a proper short film. With this film, I aim to combine, awareness and enlightenment with entertainment.”
The film has been conceptualized by Siddhant with his friends on Zoom (the App) and shot in his residential society with their participation.
Earlier, Siddhant had also co-written a play with his father. Interestingly, his father Puneet Issar also immortalized the role of Duryodhan in B.R. Chopra’s "Mahabharat." Siddhant has also shot for a web series called "Title Role," which reveals the evils of the TV industry in the early 2000s. The show will be soon released on a streaming service.
Siddhant's grandfather, Sudesh Issar, was also a film director whose directorials include Vinod Khanna's 1974 home production, "The Cheat," and Shatrughan Sinha's 1981 home production "Prem Geet."
Puneet, who had also directed Salman Khan film "Garv" in 2004, became infamous for causing the much-discussed serious injury to Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of the 1983 "Coolie."
