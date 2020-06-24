MUMBAI — Siddharth Roy Kapur’s production house, Roy Kapur Films, has acquired the rights to “The Anarchy: The Relentless Rise of the East India Company” by award-winning historian and bestselling author, William Dalrymple, to be adapted into a global series. The banner is set to mount one of the biggest international productions on the duplicitous rise of the British Empire in India.
“The Anarchy…” was listed by former US President Barack Obama among his top 10 recommended books of 2019. Encompassing a period from 1599 to 1802, it traces the relentless rise of The East India Company against the decline and fall of the Mughal empire.
It provides a remarkable account of how a provincial trading start-up, run by 30 people from an office only five windows wide in a nondescript London building, became rulers of an entire sub-continent; in the process establishing the richest and most powerful empire in world history. With colonialism being discussed globally, recounting the history of the British rule in India is again of topical importance.
Since its release, the book has received rave reviews from international publications in Britain and the USA. Kapur intends to put together a diverse international team of writers and show-runners to create a series that will be path-breaking in scale and quality. He says, “I believe that stories that are compelling, relevant and authentic have the potential to resonate with audiences across all nationalities and cultures.”
He added, “William Dalrymple’s epic tale of the East India Company is one such story. While a debate rages today around the world about the increasing power of giant corporations and powerful individuals to wield control over minds and nations, what could be more relevant to global viewers than the true story of the takeover of an entire subcontinent by a small trading company?”
“We are delighted to be working with William to bring to life this fascinating tableau of incredible characters, each playing off the other in their quest to exercise dominion over what was then the richest subcontinent on the face of the Earth.”
Dalrymple, also on board as a consultant, says, “I don’t think I have ever written a book more obviously crying out to be adapted than this, and I can’t think of anyone in India better to adapt it than Siddharth Roy Kapur. I’m very excited looking at the initial treatment note, talking about the various ways to bring this book alive and to bring the characters I’ve been living with over the last six years onto the screen, so that everyone else can see them in flesh and blood. It’s an incredibly exciting moment and I have high expectations of this project!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.