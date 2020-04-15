MUMBAI — Sidharth Malhotra’s and Tara Sutaria’s electrifying chemistry in Bhushan Kumar’s “Masakali 2.0” can now be experienced on T-Series’ YouTube channel
Ever since the news was out a few days ago, there has been a lot of frenetic buzz about how the cult song from A.R. Rahman’s “Delhi-6” has been re-imagined for today’s youth. The wait is finally over.
Malhotra and Sutaria can be seen steaming things up in the modern and naughtier version of the 2009 hit. With a more contemporary sound to it, “Masakali 2.0” has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi. The feel of the recreated version is groovy and peppy. With the video winning hearts all over, “Masakali 2.0” is on its way to becoming the next chartbuster from T-Series. The original was filmed on Sonam Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan,
Tulsi Kumar, Sachet Tandon and Mohit Chauhan (also the original voice of “Masakali”) have teamed up to sing the new track. With the original written by Prasoon Joshi, Tanishk Bagchi has penned the additional lyrics.
The music video, directed and choreographed by Adil Shaikh, has Malhotra and Sutaria sneaking into a plush hotel suite for some ‘masti,’ only to be caught. Malhotra maintains that the shooting was a lot of fun. ““Masakali” is an indoor song. I’m looking forward to it.”
Sutaria adds, “It was wonderful to film this song. Sid and I rehearsed only once, but we managed to shoot the whole song so quickly and effortlessly, it was a breeze! I love the original and I think Bhushan-ji and Tanishk have re-imagined it beautifully.”
Bhushan Kumar, head honcho of T-Series, says, “My team was planning to recreate “Masakali,” but the idea was to make it very different from the original in terms of treatment and the setting. The original is a soft, melodious track while this one is edgy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.