MUMBAI — Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Diana Penty have come together for a romantic music video, “Challon ke nishaan,” directed by Bosco Martis.
Tweeting the poster of the song, Diana wrote: "Challon ke Nishaan dropping soon..."
Sidharth also shared the same poster that shows the actors smiling and hugging each other. On the other side of the poster, Sidharth is alone and looks unhappy.
"Kya Karein Shikayat bhi, Apna to Muqaddar hi Nikla Beimaan, ungliyon pe reh gaye Challon ke Nishaan," he wrote along with the poster.
Martis, too, was "excited to share the first look poster of our upcoming music video.”
Sung by Stebin Ben, the song has been composed by Sunny Inder and lyrics by Kumaar.
On the Bollywood front, Sidharth will be seen in the biographical war drama, “Shershaah.” Diana, on the other hand, has “Shiddat,” which also stars Radhika Madan and Sunny Kaushal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.