MUMBAI— Sidharth Malhotra stars in a brand’s unique and disruptive marketing campaign strategy, where a male celebrity is the face of a makeup campaign – for the first time ever. Drawing attention to the cruelty-free philosophy of MyGlamm, Malhotra, being the sport that he is, said he liked the tongue-in-cheek approach of the #TestedOnSid campaign, which highlights the “Guilt-free Glamour” aspect of this brand.
Said Malhotra, “I first thought I had heard wrong when a makeup brand wanted to feature me in their campaign. I mean, it is one thing to be a metrosexual, but makeup – really? Then I saw the premise, which is #TestedOnSID, and signed up as a willing guinea-pig because I’d any day sign up for a product that is not tested on animals. I think the colors of the lipsticks represent today’s young ladies: confident, strong, self-assured and unafraid to express themselves. I hope their men clear the ‘test’ with flying colors.”
