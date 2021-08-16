MUMBAI — In nine years, Sidharth Malhotra has done 11 films, including his latest movie, “Shershaah.” Debuting in Karan Johar’s “Student of the Year,” he excelled in films like “Hasee Toh Phasee,” “Ek Villain” (his biggest hit), “Kapoor & Sons,” “Brothers” and “A Gentleman” in particular. But almost unanimously, the audience and the media are terming his performance as Capt. Vikram Batra in “Shershaah” as his finest. The film is also raking in accolades as one of our best war movies.
Malhotra now has “Thank God” and “Mission Majnu” on hand. The former is a slice-of-life, light film with what he calls a solid message, is directed by Indra Kumar and co-stars Ajay Devgn. The latter is a spy thriller inspired by a real story from the 1970s and is directed by Shantanu Bagchi, an experienced ad filmmaker making his debut in feature films.
In a rapid-fire interview (the actor gave some long answers and this writer earned the ire of the PR people even though I had to miss out on a couple of questions I had listed, as there was a 9-minute deadline that I exceeded!), the ever-affable actor came across as he always did: a pleasant and candid young man with intense ambitions to excel.
Excerpts from an interview:
Q: Now that the film is out, and you had a special screening for Capt. Batra’s family and the army, what did they think of “Shershaah?”
A: Honestly, that was the ONLY review I was waiting for—the family’s review. They came to know that it was not a normal commercial film, but their son’s story. I got this lovely opportunity to show all of them this story on the big screen, and it was great to hear from them that it was a job well-done. A lot of his family was there—his parents, brother, other relatives like nephews and nieces, apart from people from the army.
So it was all extremely special and there were lots of moist eyes and tears. Capt. Vikram’s parents were crying, so I apologized that we had only two hours to show an amazing life story, and said that we are sorry if we have missed out anything. But his parents told me that their tears were of pride for the duty he did, for the life he gave for the country.
That is what made it special—that we could give the family that amazing sense of pride all over again after so many years, and that their son’s story will be seen on the largest platform possible, in so many countries. Vikram’s nephews and nieces had only heard stories and had never known him in person. And they told me, “You have given us a visual, so now we have an image of our uncle!”
Capt. Vikram’s twin brother Vishal, also told me, “Sid, I have always seen Vikram only off-duty, but now I can imagine him on the battlefield. I can see your image as Vikram.” So it was all so extremely emotional and touching, and it is gratifying when we can do justice to such real heroes.
Q: That brings me to the obvious question: Though I know that some of the seemingly-absurd things shown had actually happened, how much was real and how much fictional in the film?
A (Smiles): 90 percent was true! The remaining fictional 10 percent was the screenplay! Like his conversation with a group of friends was converted into a chat with one friend, or the locations where I was shown meeting Dimple were changed. These were all screenplay devices, otherwise everything said by me was said by him in real life. Even the sequence where he cuts his hand to fill her “maang” (forehead) was real!
Q: So which were easier to do—the real or the fictional?
A: Ahh…nothing was easy. There are so many people who knew him deeply, including in the army. When somebody gives you a story based on such a real person, you have certain boundaries. The precision needed calls for more craft. In any other fictional story, you can mould the narrative and scenes.
Q: One thing that this film has done is consolidated the fact that you are the best actor from your generation, which all your earlier films, in which you always acted very well, did not. So how is the change between the pre-“Shershaah” phase of your career and life after this movie? My tweet on the film got a humongous response from your fans, all calling you a “king” and the film a “blockbuster.”
A (Smiles broadly): Well, the pre- phase, so to speak, was extremely challenging and pressurizing. Here, there were lots of expectations and it is very nice to get this kind of love and appreciation, something that I have always craved for every time. I knew that I had to put my best foot forward, for I may never get another chance like this for people to see different shades in my performance.
(Smiles again) I would like to hold on to this feeling, to all the love and appreciation. For nine years, my schedules have been very hectic, but I know what I was waiting for. When I have got it now, it is worth more than any material gains. This kind of love is like gold for me. So now I will work harder and harder, so that it gets better and better.
Q: You play Vishal Batra too very briefly. But even with your dual role in “A Gentleman,” you never came, so to speak, face-to-face with yourself on screen. In that sense, you have rather been a shade unlucky in your double roles.
A (Grins)
Q: You have already worked with some of the best directors in the business—Karan Johar, Mohit Suri, Neeraj Pandey, Raj & DK and now Vishnu Varadhan from the South. Can you quickly sum up your experiences with them?
A: Wow! I have learnt so much from all of them, as all of that culminates into what I am today. I love the process of filmmaking, and I know it begins with the director. And Vishnu Varadhan has done the magic here.
Q: How was Vishnu Varadhan chosen?
A: When Dharma Productions came in, our writer Sandeep Shrivastava was working with him, and it was he who suggested his name. Vishnu was hugely intrigued and interested by the story.
Q: And something briefly about all your remarkable co-artistes.
A: I was lucky enough to work with Kiara Advani. She came on board almost three years ago and has done amazing work since then. I do not think anyone could have been so sincere and earnest, as the love story too is true. She even met Dimple, the character she plays, who was Capt. Vikram’s ladylove.
Q: Did you meet Dimple?
A (Shakes his head) No. I respected the fact that she is a very shy and private person.
Q: And the other actors?
A: I give full credit to Vishnu and the casting director, who looked for maximum similarities between the real names and the actors who essayed them, as you must have noticed in the end-credits. The entire team was together for 45 days at Kargil, in remote locations and extreme condition, and we became one family. I made many friends. So, kudos to the whole team, for “Shershaah” is as much their film as mine.
Q: So how much of the locations and shoot was real and how much done by VFX and CGI?
A: Oh, it was all 100 percent real—every mountain, every rock that falls! But the night portions were filmed in twilight and then dimmed, as the cameras do need some light. And the bunkers were created by the art team.
