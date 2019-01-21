MUMBAI— After wrapping up the final schedule of his rom-com, “Jabariya Jodi,” with Parineeti Chopra in Lucknow, Sidharth Malhotra has switched to action mode with Nikkhil Advani’s and Bhushan Kumar’s “Marjaavaan” in Mumbai. The team is shooting with the actor and a dozen stuntmen, but what makes it different is that there’s also fire and rain with a late night setup.
The stunt team wanted to shoot with a body double because Malhotra’s back and shoulder would be on fire in the sequence, but he was adamant on doing the scene himself to make it look authentic and to stay true to his character. There is a lot of action in the film, and he has pulled it off himself.
The marathon schedule will continue till March-end with Riteish Deshmukh, who plays a vertically-challenged character, joining the team next week. Milap Milan Zaveri directs the film.
