MUMBAI — After completing a 45-day schedule across locations in Lucknow, Ronnie Screwvala’s and Amar Butala’s “Mission Majnu” rolls into its second schedule today. The production houses backing the film—RSVP and Guilty By Association—are dedicated to undertaking the required precautionary measures to ensures the safety and health of all those on the set. Most of the cast and crew members have been vaccinated.
Producer Garima Mehta adds, “After a brief pause, “Mission Majnu” is back in action with strict protocol and guidelines. In this 15-day schedule, we will shoot critical sequences of the film. It’s great to be on set again and the cast and crew is excited to move onwards and upwards towards the successful completion of the film.”
The second schedule with Malhotra, Mandanna, Sharib Hashmi, Parmeet Sethi, Anant Mahadevan and Kumud Mishra will be shot on real locations. After his critically-acclaimed performance in “Shershaah,” Malhotra will be seen in the role of a RAW agent in this period thriller.
The film marks the debut of south superstar Rashmika Mandanna in the Hindi film industry. The film is also the directorial debut of award-winning ad filmmaker, Shantanu Baagchi.
After backing “URI:The Surgical Strike,” Screwvala again goes patriotic with the espionage thriller that tells the story of India’s most ambitious RAW operation undertaken on Pakistani soil. The film is inspired by real events set in the 1970s and is the story of India’s most courageous mission in the heart of Pakistan that forever changed the relationship between the two nations.
The film is written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora (the “BellBottom” writer duo) and Sumit Batheja.
