MUMBAI—After the success of the mass-entertainer “Satyameva Jayate,” Bhushan Kumar, Nikkhil Advani, and Milap Milan Zaveri are back with their next film titled “Marjaavaan.” Helming this action-packed, high on drama, emotional love story, set against the backdrop of Mumbai, are Riteish Deshmukh, Sidharth Malhotra, and Tara Sutaria, in her second assignment after “Student Of The Year 2.”
A lot of excitement is there around this casting because Deshmukh and Malhotra were last seen together in the intense actioner “Ek Villain” (2014), which was co-written by Milap as well. Sutaria will play Malhotra’s love interest here.
T-Series CMD Bhushan Kumar had this to say: “Extremely excited and proud to once again partner with Nikkhil and his team. We have together backed Milap’s earlier film and are confident of bringing this family entertainer for our audiences. Apart from an engaging story, the film will have wonderfully curated music.” Which of course means a hybrid mélange of music makers!
Advani added, “My company Emmay Entertainment has been developing this film with Milap since two years, and we hope to exceed expectations. Be prepared for action, dialogue-baazi Milap style, with a moving tale of love and longing.”
Zaveri said, “I am continuously grateful for all the support my film “Satyameva Jayate” received. I am so excited and grateful to team up again with T-Series and Emmay. This is a family production for me to have all those associated as part of it again.”
The film goes on floors Dec. 2018 and is slated for release Oct. 2, 2019.
