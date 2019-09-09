MUMBAI—After the success of “Satyameva Jayate” featuring John Abraham, director Milap Milan Zaveri is all pepped up for his next release “Marjaavaan.” He recently showed the trailer of the film to Abraham, and the actor totally loved it.
Abraham was so impressed that he decided to move the release of his film “Pagalpanti” by a fortnight, to make sure that “Marjaavaan” gets a solo release. Zaveri’s film, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Tara Sutaria along with Rakul Preet Singh, will now hit the theatres Nov. 8.
Abraham said, “‘Marjaavaan”’will benefit from a solo window, and Bhushan Kumar agreed with me. Milap is a grounded boy and wonderful writer, while Nikkhil Advani is a good, solid man for whom friendship is non-negotiable. I have worked with directors who have moved on, but Nikkhil understands loyalty and will work with you irrespective of how a film fares. It’s important for all of us that ‘Marjaavaan’ sets the box-office on fire.”
Zaveri, who is filled with gratitude towards Abraham’s gesture, said, “John isn’t just my hero, he is my friend, my inspiration and the one person who believed in me when no one did. So even though he isn’t a part of ‘Marjaavaan,’ I know he wants the best for me. Hence I went across nervously to show him the trailer for his opinion. And I was so delighted that he loved it tremendously! He found it very powerful, massy and commercial!”
The overwhelmed filmmaker raved, “So much so that when I casually told him I wish ‘Marjaavaan’ could have a solo release, he instantly offered to shift the release of ‘Pagalpanti’ and allow us to come solo! Only a true friend would do such a magnanimous and amazing gesture! I’m also grateful to Bhushan Kumar-sir and Kumar Mangat-sir who supported John’s gesture. This is the perfect example of a friendship that will last a lifetime.”
Producer Kumar added, “John has become family to both T-Series and Emmay. ‘Marjaavaan’ is a complete commercial action drama that deserves a good weekend. We are grateful John agreed on swapping the release dates. Both being our home productions, our trade partners ensure a good release for both the films. John, with his entire gang, will bring laughter to the audiences just two weeks later.”
Producer Nikkhil Advani added, “I am extremely grateful to John, Bhushan-ji and the whole team of “Pagalpanti” for being so accommodating and allowing us the opportunity to give “Marjaavaan” the springboard that it deserves. Milap and his team have done a superb job in bringing this emotional love story to life, and I’m sure that with this added advantage of a clean release date, the audiences will be in for the treat that is expected from the Riteish-Sidharth clash and Milap’s staple dialogue-baazi combined with masala maar-dhaad.”
“Marjaavaan” is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar and Krishan Kumar (T-Series) and Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment).
And yes, it is gratifying to know that Abraham remains an epitome of integrity in money-crazy showbiz. It will take the actor a long way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.