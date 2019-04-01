MUMBAI— Sidharth Malhotra, who has two releases this year in “Jabariya Jodi” and “Marjaavan,” has begun prep for Captain Vikram Batra’s biopic. The film is produced by Karan Johar and Shabbir Boxwala production is directed by Vishnuvardhan. The film will go on floors this month.
Malhotra has already started undergoing training for the same, and the actor will be seen sporting different looks for different timelines. Malhotra said, “I am excited to play this real-life heroic story of sacrifice and valor, which is something I have not done before. I am looking forward to shoot at all real-life locations.” (We think “Aiyaary” is something he would like to erase from memory!).
The film will be shot for 70 days across Chandigarh, Kashmir, Ladakh and Palampur, which is his hometown.
