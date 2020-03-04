MUMBAI — Sidharth Malhotra will play the lead in Bhushan Kumar’s and Murad Khetani’s next thriller film. The film, which is inspired by true events, will have Malhotra play a double role for the very first time, in two completely different avatars. He had played a dual role of sorts in “A Gentleman” in 2017.
The film will have the entire shoot schedule in Delhi, which will begin in May and is being helmed by debut director Vardhan Ketkar.
Malhotra’s “Shershaah,” wherein the actor will be seen playing real-life Indian Army Captain Vikram Batra and his twin brother is set to release.
His affable nature and professionalism, combined with his looks and fan-following, are seeing Malhotra through this dull phase in his career, though his last release with Bhushan Kumar, “Marjaavaan,” was touted as a success. Malhotra has been missing a hit since “Kapoor & Sons” did average business in 2016.
