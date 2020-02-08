MUMBAI — Sidharth Malhotra has got praises for “Marjaavaan,” his last film, and is set to amaze his fans with an array of roles now.
Malhotra has already wrapped up his upcoming movie “Shershaah,” the Vikram Batra biopic, and will start shooting for Indra Kumar’s next, which will star Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. He will end the year by starting yet another action-packed film with Bhushan Kumar and Nikkhil Advani as producers.
He will now also star in the official remake of the 2019’s Tamil hit “Thadam,” which will go on the floors this May with a start-to-finish schedule. The action-thriller will not only see Malhotra in a double role—a businessman and a small-time thief and gambler, and will also mark the directorial debut of Vardhan Ketkar, who has earlier worked on “Brothers,” “Kapoor & Sons” and “Mubarakan.”
The film is currently in prep and the team is working towards creating two distinct looks for him. The makers are planning to rope in an A-list actress on board within a fortnight.
Inspired from a real-life incident, “Thadam” starring Arun Vijay had revolved around a murder that results in a cat-and-mouse game between two identical characters and the cops.
The yet-untitled film will be produced by Murad Khetani, who has also produced “Kabir Singh,” which was an official remake of the Telugu film “Arjun Reddy.”
