MUMBAI — It’s been a while since he has tasted success: “Brothers,” “Baar Baar Dekho,” “Ittefaq,” “A Gentleman,” “Aiyaary” and “Jabariya Jodi” were all box-office write-offs since 2015. But note how every Sidharth Malhotra film has been totally different in terms of content and genre from each other.
Seven years after his debut, and five after his biggest hit, “Ek Villain,” we speak to the young, ever-affable actor on the eve of the release of his new film “Marjaavaan,” in which he plays , for the first time, a larger-than-life quintessential Hindi film hero of the kind we saw from the 1970s to the 1990s.
We meet up the actor at the Hotel Sun’N’Sand for a rapid-fire interview:
Q: This is a new genre for you.
A (Grins): Yes, this is a full-on commercial space! I am back to action again, but this is a larger-than-life kind of setting that we saw in the ‘70s and ‘80s and of which I have been a great fan. My director (Milap Milan Zaveri) is very convinced about its treatment, and I love this kind of presentation. So I am beating up 10 men at a time, pulling up tankers and breaking helmets! And at the same time, there is an intense love story at its heart. Milap would often say this film is something like “Tezaab,” which was tagged as a violent love story.
Q: Such roles are generally more demanding or challenging, as per most heroes.
A: I just think that it needs more conviction. You have to cultivate that style, swag and anger. But I have been a big fan of Mr. Amitabh Bachchan’s, Sunny Deol’s and Sanjay Dutt’s films, so that helps me believe in this kind of cinema. And I think that audiences like such entertainment with an intense love story in the backdrop. And the child in me always wanted to play a quintessential hero.
Q: Today’s audience loves freshness. What is fresh about this film when its treatment is almost retro?
A: Here, one lover is killing the other, and why that is will be something you realize when you watch the film! I had met Milap a year before his “Satyameva Jayate” released as I wanted to do an intense love story with him, and he had written my “Ek Villain.” He had this script, but we needed someone unique as a villain, and when Ritesih Deshmukh came in, that too as a dwarf, the project suddenly started becoming very interesting. And we had all three worked together in “Ek Villain.” Besides, my heroine Tara Sutaria is a mute.”
Q: And how was it reuniting with Riteish Deshmukh?
A: Actually this film meant a lot of reunions for me—with Milap, with Rakul Preet Singh, my “Aiyaary” heroine, and with Riteish. And whenever Riteish comes into my love story, my girl dies! This is very interesting, as I have never had this kind of pairing with anyone! As for the shooting part, it was often very tedious as we had to do several scenes differently. I would shoot against a green screen and it was very funny talking to a blank space where Riteish would be put in later. Then we had sequences where I would be looking down at his crotch because he would be technologically shrunk later and I had to make eye-contact in the sequence as seen on screen! (Laughs)
Q: Riteish is mainly known for comedy, so would you like to do a comedy too with him?
A: Of course I would! We can even make each other laugh, and he will not kill my girl. Both of us have discussed this! But so far, I have never been offered a total comedy, even without him.
Q: You are one of the many actors who have begun work as an assistant director. When are you going to direct a film?
A: Not for a while. I never joined any film institute and being an AD became like my school. Actually, I am a very hungry and selfish actor now and all that can happen soon is maybe I will be produce a film and give inputs as an actor. Someone asked me recently if I would do a web show, but that does not excite me enough. I think there is enough audience for cinema and a huge variety of roles.
Q: What next?
A: I have some work left on “Shershaah,” which is my first biopic, of Captain Vikram Batra, the Kargil hero.
Q: Was it challenging in any way?
A: Every film is challenging and no film is easy! The 1990s setting, the location and the fact that I was enacting a real person were all challenges. Captain Vikram also has a twin brother and I am playing him as well.
Q: So as a hungry actor, do you have a wish-list of roles you would like to do?
A: I would love to do a unique superhero film, where the lead character was someone new and completely Indian, and not someone on the lines of what the West is doing. We need an original, purely Indian and contemporary superhero!
