A girl’s body is found dumped in a trekking site. She is identified as Pooja Chowdhury (Barkha Singh), Justice Chowdhury (Shishir Sharma)’s daughter. Rape is ruled out and it is clear that the murder is personal. “Silence…Can You Hear It?” emerges as a rivetingly narrated murder mystery.
At the father’s request, the ace sleuth ACP Avinash Verma (Manoj Bajpayee) is given charge of the case, and he and his intrepid team set about investigations. The “suspects” are everyone including MLA Ravi Khanna (Arjun Mathur) being one of the dicey customers. His wife Kavita (Hitha Chandrashekhar) is the dead girl’s inseparable and best friend and they were to meet in Pune where Pooja was to hand over something of interest to Kavita, who was there for an official reason.
The fingers point at the MLA, but then a good thriller must have unexpected outcomes. And expect the unexpected is a great way of showing what actually happened that fateful day when Pooja was murdered. And the denouement is truly different—and exciting in the last few minutes when all things are clarified except for the killer’s identity, which is a shocker!
Aban Bharucha Deohans makes a very promising debut as writer and especially director, because though she excels in both departments, the latter skills show a promising addition to our list of promising filmmakers. Sans gimmicks, she makes an engrossing human drama that does not flag a bit and remains enthralling despite a length of over two hours. Her dialogues are sharp, the screenplay sharper.
“Silence…” would be nothing minus the performances. And topping this is Manoj Bajpayee as the ACP, with his laconic personality and quicksilver changes in moods. Here is Bajpayee in one of his better-written characters. Prachi Desai, Sahil Vaid and Vaquar Sheikh as his team members are all excellent,
Arjun Mathur as the MLA is correctly slimy, and Garima Yagnik as Kia and her husband (could not get the name) are good too. Technically, the film, as I said, is simple, non-gimmicky and pseudo-arty and makes for a greater impact with its clinical approach.
Do invest in this silence…it’s worth it.
Rating: ***1/2
