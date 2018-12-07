MUMBAI—“Aankh Marey” from “Simmba” was released yesterday and has expectedly taken the Internet by storm. The music video has garnered 19 million-plus eyeballs in 24 hours on YouTube.
The Internet is flooded with overwhelming responses from all over and congratulatory messages for the entire team for their incredible effort. Sung by Mika Singh and Neha Kakkar (with Kumar Sanu)and recreated by Tanishk Bagchi, the music video is a redux of “Aankh Maare,” the popular song from Viju Shah-Anand Bakshi’s 1996 film “Tere Mere Sapne.”
To our surprise, the revamped video also features Karan Johar and the “Golmaal” gang jamming along over the tune. Shreyas Talpade, Arshad Warsi (the original film’s actor singing in the voice of Kumar Sanu, whose portion has been added!) and Kunal Kemmu come in, but Ajay Devgn obviously cannot as he is making a special appearance in this film as Rohit Shetty’s other epic character Singham rather than “Golmaal”s” Gopal!
The video also showcases Sara Ali Khan’s and Ranveer Singh’s confidence and dancing skills.
While Ranveer Singh announced the release on his Instagram, wife Deepika couldn't keep but write, "I L-O-V-E IT!!!" with several love-struck emojis.
Watch the song here.
