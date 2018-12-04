MUMBAI— The exciting trailer of “Simmba” was revealed Dec. 3 in the presence of the cast. With the trailer release, the team has ensured that the fans have a blast while welcoming the New Year with this film, which releases Dec. 28.
The trailer received a round of whistles and applause, and the team also had a gala time with the fans present at the event. This movie brings together three powerhouses of the industry, Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh, and Karan Johar for the first time.
The launch was graced by Shetty, Johar, Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Ashutosh Rana, Siddharth Jadhav and Sonu Sood who are in the supporting cast, Shibasish Sarkar, COO, Reliance Entertainment, Apoorva Mehta, CEO, Dharma Productions and writers Sajid-Farhad and Yunus Sajawal.
With Ajay Devgn in a memorable cameo as “Singham” himself, the actioner is India’s first film to bring in a cult character from an older film into another movie.
Now, isn’t that called a crossover film?
And yes, let us not forget that Shetty and Johar are also joining hands for a film that will star Akshay Kumar and will be the first true biggie directed by Mohit Suri.
Watch "Simmba" trailer here.
