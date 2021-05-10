MUMBAI — “The secret to living is giving,” says Anuradha Paudwal, who donated 15 oxygen concentrators to help India fight the COVID war via her Suryodaya Foundation in Mumbai in J.J. Hospital, and hospitals in Mangao and Alibag, and five cylinders to hospitals in Ayodhya, UP.
She has donated two oxygen concentrators each to Mangaon Kutir Rugnalaya, Shrivardhan Government Hospital, Lonare Government Hospital, and one each to New Rural Rugnalaya, Masha Government Rugnalaya, and more.
In the past, she has been associated with multiple noble causes close to her heart through her foundation.
Paudwal lost her son Aditya to COVID last year.
“You don’t have to wealthy to help, you have to be willing. I urge people to do their bit,” says Anuradha. In fact, her grandkids have donated their pocket money to help those in need.
“They may be young but they understand what is happening around them. It melted my heart when they came to me with their little hands to donate,” said the singer.
Daughter Kavita Paudwal, Manoj Kotak and Dr. Surase were present on the occasion.
