MUMBAI— Composer and singer Abhishek Ray, who has composed songs for several films (mentioned below) has written a special feature on his Sitabani Wildlife Reserve. Here is the mail he has sent to this correspondent, showing that he is nothing less than a missionary for one of the noblest causes possible – the preservation of wildlife.
“Dear Rajiv ji,
I have written this intimate life story of Sitabani Wildlife Reserve just for you. Sending it to you with original photographs.
Regards
Abhishek Ray.
The composer & the tiger...
Since my earliest years, I was drawn to songbirds. The various calls of the diverse winged visitors in our garden were probably my first introduction to musical notes. Much later, as I grew up, I realized that I am born in a land that boasts of more than 1300 species of birds...Wow…Whereas the largest wild animal to walk the earth in most parts of Eurasia today is the red fox, I was born in a land of giants... The tiger, the lion, the elephant, the rhino, the wolf, the leopard, the hyena, the wild dog...deer, antelopes, bears... You name it we have it. As the realization dawned upon me that this ancient land we call India has magic in its soil to support so many magnificent life forms simultaneously, I also realized how fast we are losing our unique biodiversity.
As I grew musically, my journey took me from composing and singing for television to releasing my first solo album with the legendary Gulzar. We named it “Udaas Paani” and after its success, went on to collaborate on “Raat, Chand aur Main.” Around the same time, I got a chance to compose the background score for my first feature film, Tigmanshu Dhulia’s “Haasil.” Handling my education on one hand and composing and singing for films and albums on the other, life was tough and demanding, but I never lost touch with my “wild” side.
By now, I had become a government-bonafide tiger and leopard tracker. Every year I would be posted in diverse national parks for the tiger census where my job would be to ascertain how many big cats inhabited a stipulated area of forest. As a tiger tracker, you have to keep your human ego aside and enter the forest like a creature. Only then does the forest embrace you like a mother and divulges its ancient secrets.
It was during one such operation in Corbett National Park that I stumbled upon a large barren hill in the middle of the forest. On further investigation, I found out that this was agricultural land with a lot of man-animal conflict. Years of slash and burn agriculture had ruined the fertility and moisture content of the land. On three sides, the hill was flanked by thick natural forest and one side was a freshwater stream. So I realized that the hill was a natural wildlife corridor. Animals would have to cross it to reach the water and this would put them in direct confrontation with man. The villagers complained of cattle lifting by predators and crop grazing by herds of deer. An inner voice resonated in me telling me that this land needed to be returned to the wilderness.
Over the years, I grew as a composer, scoring music for diverse genres of films like “Paan Singh Tomar,” children films like “I Am Kalam,” “Shagird,” “Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster,” “Yeh Saali Zindagi” and “Welcome Back.” Whatever little I earned and saved from films went into buying this hill gradually from the families who owned it. Then began the laborious task of converting this barren wasteland back into a forest.
The most difficult job was to remove an invasive weed called lantenna and do a lot of rainwater harvesting to improve the moisture content of the soil. Then I started planting all the endemic species of trees like gular (Indian figs), jamun, shishaam, amaltaas, rohini, bakuli, arjun, amla, sirrus etc. I made a large water body and ensured that it had perennial water. After planting a lot of natural vegetation around it, it started looking like an oasis in the forest. This served as a true magnet for wildlife. Large herds of deer, birds of all kinds, insects, reptiles and eventually the enigmatic big cats, everybody started to coming to my forest estate for a drink.
Most people don’t realize that saving wildlife is so much a land and water issue today. Almost all rivers and natural water sources have been monopolized by man. All land has been diverted to agriculture or cities. Just a hundred years back, most of the planet was robed in green. Humans have already killed 83 percent of all wild mammals and half of all the plants mother earth had.
When you do 1percent for nature, nature does the rest on its own. Most people would consider investing all their life’s savings in a barren hill in the middle of nowhere with no return on investment (ROI) as some kind of madness. But the greatest appraisal and validation of my efforts happened when a wild tigress gave birth to two cubs in the estate.
“I know that a tigress is extremely picky about the site that she chooses to give birth. She normally chooses the densest part of the jungle. But this tigress had watched me from the shadows since as I am used to trekking in the forest on a daily basis. So she knew that I lived in the vicinity and in a way seemed to entrust me with the safety of her cubs.
“For me, this was divine intervention. I had named my estate Sitabani Wildlife Reserve after an ancient temple deep in the forest where Sita had spent her years in exile. Unknowingly, this tigress paved the way for Sitabani to be known across the world as India’s first private wildlife reserve with tiger presence. Her cubs brought the international and then the national media running to Sitabani.
Many would wonder why are tiger and leopard numbers important. Why did I choose to endanger my life counting so called fierce and dangerous animals?
Tiger numbers are the most accurate indicators of our freshwater reserve, our monsoon cycle, our environmental quality and ecological health. India has 17 percent of the world’s population and just 4 percent of the planet’s freshwater. Since tigers prefer undisturbed, virgin habitats, most of India’s mighty rivers are fed by tiger-forests. So tiger numbers don’t just signify Indian pride but they are also the greatest indicator of our immediate future.
As the industry gears up to move away from original songs to cheap remakes or rehashes of old songs, original composers, like tigers, will soon become an extinct species. But the tiger has taught me that when the game changes, change the game. That’s the true spirit of adaptation.
So alongside composing for films, I have been dedicatedly churning out one large song every month under my label for which I was awarded the prestigious Mirchi Music award last year. On these songs, I have been collaborating with the best, like Gulzar, Kavita Krishnamurthy Subramaniam, Hariharan, Sonu Nigam, Shaan, Shreya Ghoshal, and many others.
Since there is no appeasement or corruption involved in this process, nature has paved a way for me, an original composer, to directly reach out the world audience without being dependent on just films. In fact, I recently produced a very rich symphony for the planet called Earth Voices using Shreya’s operatic voice and rare nature visuals shot by me in and around Sitabani Wildlife Reserve.
I have made a villa and a nature awareness centre at Sitabani where people from across the world can come and experience brazen nature from up close. Every year during the monsoons, I plant hundreds of saplings at my reserve. Many college students have also visited and it is rewarding when you expose them to a world far from their electronic devices and shopping malls. Many of them change as individuals after going back. If I can make them carry back a slice of the wilderness back in their hearts, they would eventually feel compelled to protect it. That is my greatest reward.
This year I was posted at the Pench Tiger Reserve (MP) for counting tigers for the National Tiger Census 2018. It is nothing short of a miracle that one of the most densely populated countries in the world still manages to be the last bastion of wild tigers. As we keep on adding 1 million humans to a finite planet every 4 days, all the other magnificent creatures bear the brunt of this, fighting with the imminent threat of extinction. The elusive tiger continues to hang on, like a perfect blueprint of evolution, an enigmatic creature perfected by nature and crafted by time. The tiger epitomizes what is truly untamed and untamable. What is pure and raw…The vaahan (vehicle) of goddess Durga embodies the might and divine power of nature that protects virtue and destroys evil. It has been revered in all our ancient scriptures. I will continue to help this ancient warrior reclaim his kingdom as the last guardian of our mighty rivers and clean air while I continue to inhale nature and exhale music.”
