MUMBAI — Global Indian International School and composer/singer Shekhar Ravjiani are coming together to launch the GIIS-Shekhar Ravjiani School of Music. This marks a first-of-its-kind collaboration between a global education institution and an Indian musician to launch a focused program to nurture and mentor upcoming talent in the field of music, using state-of-the-art infrastructure and futuristic technology.
Students across GIIS’ 21 campuses the world over will have access to the school’s curriculum.
With a holistic approach towards education, GIIS emphasizes on imbibing nine unique values in students to make them global citizens, of which Performing Arts is a big component. The school has Smart Campuses around the world and uses savvy technology and latest infrastructure to impart education that is relevant for the 21st century. This includes dedicated music studios and Data Analytics technology for capturing student performances in all areas of their learning.
Ravjiani will add to the benefits for students by bringing his subject matter expertise and vast industry knowledge in the field of music for over 20 years. He has been a very popular judge of 15 music reality shows such as “SaReGaMaPa,” “Voice Kids,” “Indian Idol” and many more, a youth icon of sorts who has always believed in working with children. As a part of THE Vishal-Shekhar music duo, he has composed songs for over 70 movies including “Salaam Namaste,” “Om Shanti Om,” “Sultan” and “Befikre.”
GIIS and Shekhar are closely working together to create a world-class curriculum for the music school that is currently accessible and will benefit over 15,000 students across 21 GIIS schools worldwide. In future, some workshops on music could also be available to non-GIIS students within the GIIS campuses worldwide.
Atul Temurnikar, co-founder and chairman of GIIS, said, “We always strive to provide our students the best education through a holistic educational framework by adopting the best industry practices through our well-designed personalized modules. The GIIS – Shekhar Ravjiani School of Music is taking holistic learning a step further and we are happy to provide this unique platform where students can continuously learn and become renowned artistes of tomorrow.”
Ravjiani said, “Music is not just an expression but a channel to spread joy and happiness in the world. I believe that learning is a continuous process and my thinking perfectly resonates with the vision and philosophy of GIIS, of providing holistic education and focusing on value-based learning beyond academics. I have already started working with students from Japan, Abu Dhabi, India, Malaysia and Singapore over these last few months. Mentoring and teaching young and budding talent is my way to give back and show gratitude to everyone who believed in me and my journey.”
Data collected on student performance over the course of the curriculum will help them improve their style and technique. This association further strengthens GIIS’ signature educational framework of Nine Gems, which is aimed at fostering all-round character development in students through an integrated, holistic approach to learning.
A winner of 150 international awards, Global Indian International School is a global network of premier international schools with more than 15,000 students across 21 campuses in Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, Thailand, UAE, Vietnam and India. Founded in 2002, GIIS offers a range of International and Indian curricula for kindergarten to grade 12 students. These include the International Baccalaureate Diploma Program, Cambridge IGCSE, IB Primary Years Programme, Central Board of Secondary Education and the Global Montessori Plus program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.