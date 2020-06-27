MUMBAI — After making millions tap and sway to his groovy music, Punjabi singer, Jassie Gill has reached the hearts of many across the nation with a new melody. Not only is he singing something new but also showing his love to his farther!
After releasing his latest track “Baby You” and “Keh Gayi Sorry,” the singer-actor has lent his voice to the Lay’s #Heartwork campaign. Jassie is seen humming this beautiful tribute “Ye Heartwork Kehlata hai,” that reminds him of the effort by his father, who is also a farmer, and many other unsung heroes such as farmers, truck drivers, retailers and many more who are working round the clock in these challenging times to bring joy to millions of people across the country.
Lay’s has also partnered with Smile Foundation to provide hygiene kits containing masks and sanitizers to the families of such unsung heroes.
Sharing his thoughts, Gill said, “I believe that dedicating a melody is a good way to say thanks and express our appreciation. When I heard the heartwarming lyrics, they reminded me of my father and all the unsung heroes like him, who are working very hard to bring joy to all of us. So, this is my tribute to support all the unseen heroes who continue to work during the tough times.”
The Punjabi singer’s ode follows that of popular faces Shehnaaz Gill and Dhvani Bhanushali who join the celebration of #Heartwork by unsung heroes across India. More and more singers and artistes are expected to soon share their renditions of the #Heartwork anthem in support of the initiative.
PepsiCo’s Lays India (Lays is a leading chips and wafers brand) has launched this new campaign #Heartwork. Conceptualized by WPP, the campaign pays an ode to every member who has gone a step further even amid rising concerns around health and safety due to the pandemic.
The campaign film lauds the efforts of all unseen heroes such as farmers, factory workers, truck drivers, to PepsiCo’s distributors, sales force, retailers and delivery executives. From the Indian farmers, factory workers, who work day and night to ensure production of the products, to the truck drivers who drive long miles across the country as well as the retailers and delivery executives who ensure that the snack brand reaches the consumer, the film recognizes the efforts of all these members.
A timely and touching gesture and tribute, this one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.