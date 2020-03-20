LUCKNOW – Singer Kanika Kapoor of “Baby Doll” fame March 20 announced that she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. She might be the first Indian celebrity to have become the victim of COVID-19.
“For the past four days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for COVID-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway as well,” Kapoor, who returned from London to Lucknow a few days ago, wrote on Instagram. “I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10 days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago.”
She also urged her followers to take proper precautions amid the coronavirus outbreak.
“At this stage I would like to urge you all to practice self-isolation and get tested if you have the signs. I am feeling ok, like a normal flu and a mild fever, however, we need to be sensible citizens at this time and think of all around us. We can get through this without panic only if we listen to the experts and our local, state and central government directives. Wishing everyone good health. Jai Hind! Take care,” Kapoor added.
Kapoor is being slammed by netizens for not going into self-quarantine after returning to India. Users on social media users called her “irresponsible” and “uneducated” when they got to know that she has reportedly attended several high-profile parties and events after arriving in the country.
“Kanika Kapoor’s episode just shows that stardom and money and privilege doesn’t guarantee minimum common sense. Their irresponsible behavior can upset the fight against #coronavirus which till date has been reasonably contained in India,” a user tweeted.
Another user even asked police to arrest the “Baby Doll” singer.
“Horrible Behavior!!! She should be arrested,” the user added.
Condemning her negligence, a user called her “uneducated.”
