DUBAI — Singer Mika Singh, who was arrested after a 17-year-old Brazilian model lodged a complaint against him for allegedly harassing her, was released following an intervention by the Indian Embassy.
Singh was released Dec. 6 night following an intervention by the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi, Navdeep Singh Suri, Indian Ambassador to UAE, told Gulf News.
Suri said Singh is expected to appear in a court later, reported gulfnews.com.
The envoy said although Singh was arrested in Dubai, the police took him to Abu Dhabi, as the complainant held an Abu Dhabi residence visa.
The singer was arrested in UAE Dec. 6 for sending lewd pictures to the Brazilian teenager.
