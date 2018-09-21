MUMBAI—One of the many popular features of the “Duck Tales” series is the iconic title track, which has wooed fans all across the world. Bringing in a local feel to the song, Shaan and his talented 13-year-old son Shubh are joining in the world of adventure by singing the Hindi version.
“I am a huge fan of the original series and really happy that a new generation of kids, including my son, will have the opportunity to grow up with ‘Duck Tales.’ The title sequence absolutely complements the sense of adventure and excitement of the show, and it was fun recording the Hindi version, especially because I could share the experience with my son Shubh,” said Shaan.
It’s time to go “Woo-Woo” as Disney Channel India gears up to launch “Duck Tales,” the comedy adventures of Duckburg’s most epic family of ducks – Donald Duck, Scrooge McDuck, and the triplets Huey, Dewey, Louie Oct. 1, 2018. Created for kids, families and kids at heart, with several nostalgic nods to the original, the series will also reach out to next generation of fans with adventurers Huey, Dewey, Louie and Webby as they each embody characteristics of real kids and set examples for young viewers to be confident, curious, independent and innovative.
Featuring a distinct animation style inspired by the classic Carl Barks' comic designs, the new adventures will once again take viewers along as Scrooge McDuck, his curious and mischief-making grandnephews – Huey, Dewey, and Louie – and the optimistic-yet-temperamental Donald Duck embark on high-flying adventures worldwide.
It celebrates the importance of family and friendship, with comedy, mystery, and adventure at every turn. Each 22-minute episode follows the ducks on thrilling explorations as they embrace courage, creativity and the rewards of stepping outside their comfort zone.
Other beloved characters slated to be in the new stories are: Duckworth, Gyro Gearloose, Launchpad McQuack, Flintheart Glomgold, Magica DeSpell and Poe, Ma Beagle and the Beagle Boys (Burger Beagle, Bouncer Beagle), Mrs. Beakley and Webbigail Vanderquack.
