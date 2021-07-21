MUMBAI — Singers-composers Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani return as judges for Zee TV’s “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa” as online auditions begin in full force.
Taking forward a legacy of over 25 years, Zee TV’s “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa” has been successful in unearthing some of the prominent stars of the music fraternity including Shreya Ghoshal, Kunal Ganjawala, Kamaal Khan, Amanat Ali, Raja Hassan, Sanjeevani and Bela Shende among others. In the wake of the enormous success of “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs” last year, Zee TV is back with its most iconic, longest-running singing reality show that has managed to stay relevant to music lovers.
The new season promises to provide a sea of opportunities to the aspiring singers across the nation. Giving them a chance to exhibit their talent and create a name of their own in the world of music will be Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani, who will once again be in the judge’s seat.
“Sa Re Ga Ma Pa” has begun its auditions in full swing. Keeping in mind the concerns regarding the current scenario, the show offers people across the nation a chance to audition for the show online. The process simply involves giving a missed call on the number +91-9833444443 or logging on to saregamapaauditions.zee5.com/ for further details.
Ecstatic at returning as a judge for Zee TV’s “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa,” composer-singer Himesh Reshammiya said, “Well, it’s been a great experience judging “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.” I have been a part of various seasons, and this time too, I’m looking forward to meeting some great, young talent to launch them successfully. I feel the biggest attraction of judging a reality show is getting to hear a fresh pool of raw talent.”
“In fact, it gives me a chance to reinvent each time keeping their point of views in mind, which also connects with music lovers across the globe. I hope the audience is as excited as I am to welcome another fresh season of this show. I once again look forward to witnessing and launching a new talent with this platform, and sincerely urge all the aspiring singers to take the plunge and get themselves registered, because you never know, you might be the next “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa” winner!”
Vishal Dadlani said, “I started my tryst with reality TV with “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.” So, it always feels like I am coming back home. This show has a long history of turning amateur musicians into popular and successful professionals, and I think that's a legacy of which everyone wants to be a part. It is a household name and a show that was already beloved even before I became a musician.”
“The reason I’m a part of this show is because of the opportunity to hear new voices and help them mould into capable and confident young ambassadors of music. I feel it’s always a revelation to see the very best talent from across the country and this season is all set to get bigger and better. I only ask the talent across India to show some confidence and drop that missed call, so that we can bring you to the stage.”
Incidentally, the two were judges on the recent rival channel, Sony TV’s “Indian Idol 12,” where Reshammiya remained, and Dadlani gave way to Anu Malik after some initial episodes.
Trivia lovers will like the fact that Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal-Shekhar both composed songs in “Shukriya” (2004). While Dadlani is a well-known lyricist, Reshammiya too has written the occasional song. Reshammiya has largely sung for himself, but for a song with Sajid-Wajid, while Vishal has sung for several composers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.