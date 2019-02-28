MUMBAI— Darshan Raval’s voice has been featured on songs in movies such as “Prem Ratan Dhan Payo,” “Teraa Suroor” and “Loveyatri.” Hemaa Sardesai is a popular playback singer who shot to fame in the 1990s with movies like “Sapnay,” “Biwi No. 1” and others. Now, Raval and Sardesai will be seen driving menstrual hygiene awareness in Lucknow and Goa respectively.
Run4Niine, India’s largest nationwide run to end taboos around menstruation, is taking place Mar. 8 to mark International Women’s Day. Runs will take place across over 20 states in several cities in India.
Akshay Kumar will be joining Run4Niine in Lucknow, and he shared a video encouraging people to join him for the runs. The nationwide runs are organized by Niine Sanitary Napkins.
The participants can run, walk, jog and wheel across their cities united by one vision – breaking the stigma around menstrual periods to bridge the gap between the 18 percent of women using sanitary pads and the 82 percent who resort to unhygienic and unsafe alternatives such as cloth, rags, hay, and even ash.
