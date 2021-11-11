MUMBAI — Just as there was a hint of “Sooryavanshi” to come in the last scene of “Simmba,” Rohit Shetty had a sequence in the recent Akshay Kumar hit that hinted at a future encounter between Ajay Devgn and one of the villains (no spoilers here).
And that has happened now.
“Singham 3” will be the latest film to be helmed by Shetty, with Ajay Devgn in the lead of course, and the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir as the backdrop. Obviously, the director’s cop universe will continue with “Sooryavanshi” Akshay Kumar and “Simmba” Ranveer Singh in cameos.
Shetty and Devgn had been mulling on various storylines for making “Singham 3” and have finally locked a subject—the third installment of “Singham” will be set in Kashmir against the backdrop of Article 370 being revoked by the government of India.
“It will take references from true events and also showcase how this move of the government has shaken the terror outfits,” a source working on the project told Bollywood Hungama.
Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty will be shooting for “Singham 3” at real locations of Kashmir, with Singham pitted against the anti-national elements. The film will go on floors next year in September and is planned as an Independence Day 2023 release. It will be shot in a quick span at Kashmir, Delhi and Goa.
This will be the biggest film of Shetty's cop universe and Shetty is closely working on not just the script, but also designing big-scale action.
