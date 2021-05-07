NEW DELHI — Renowned sitarist Prateek Chaudhuri has passed away after Covid-related issues. He was 49. The death comes within a week of his father Pandit Debu Chaudhuri breathing his last on May 1, after being infected with the coronavirus.
Prateek Chaudhuri's demise was confirmed May 7 evening on the official Twitter account of Ministry of Culture, government of India.
“We deeply mourn the sad demise of eminent sitarist Shri Prateek Chaudhuri. He was working in the Faculty of Music & Fine Arts, Delhi University as a Professor. May God give enough strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss and may the departed soul rest in peace," said the Ministry in a tweet.
Prateek Chaudhuri was reportedly admitted to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in the city and passed away May 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.