MUMBAI — Six heroes blundered by turning down films they should have grabbed. There are others, but here are the prominent ones.
Harshvardhan Kapoor
Recently, director Sriram Raghavan has revealed that Harshvardhan Kapoor (now billed as Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor in an attempt to improve things as his career is going nowhere!) actually turned down “AndhaDhun” (believe that or nuts!) as he was busy with—hold your breath and then bang your head!—“Bhavesh Joshi Superhero” directed by the drastically-overrated Vikramaditya Motwane. Well, if you miss out on a director 180 degree the opposite in talent and outlook, your professional outcome will be ditto!
Abhishek Bachchan
Even at a not-very-good stage in his career, he turned down the original version of “Hichki”—the remake of a foreign film with a male but physically-challenged protagonist. No doubt other heroes too might have been approached by Yash Raj Films before or after (this is an inspired guess!), but soon they wisely and adroitly changed the script to one with a female protagonist, and signed in-house Fraulein Rani Mukerji. And boy! Did she deliver! Bachchan must be getting “hichkis” (hiccups) even now!
Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor quit “Dil Dhadakne Do” (in the role ultimately done by Ranveer Singh!) reportedly after Kareena Kapoor Khan quit Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ role, or maybe rejected it. They were playing siblings as we all know. Well, well, he had chosen “Bombay Velvet” by then. Phew! Talk about a massive faux pas!
Aamir Khan
Without Aamir Khan’s turning down what he saw as a villain’s role in a Sunny Deol film named “Darr,” Shah Rukh Khan would not have begun a LONG and rewarding association with Yash Raj Films that still continues with “Pathan.” And in that year, 1993, SRK achieved superstardom with not one but two films in a negative role—the other being “Baazigar”!
Dev Anand and Raaj Kumar
Without their “joint” decision, so to speak, we do not know when, if at all, Amitabh Bachchan, his Angry Young Man image, or his hit team with Prakash Mehra as well as Salim-Javed would have happened! Yes, BOTH veterans turned down “Zanjeer,” Raaj Kumar for reasons unknown and Dev Anand because he wanted a song to be filmed on him. Dharmendra too had to refuse the role, but that was for a technical reason involving a relative who was to produce the film, and Salim-Javed offered him a similar role in “Yaadon Ki Baraat” instead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.