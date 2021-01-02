MUMBAI—2020 was not a very good year for cinema: in cinematic quality as much as for business. Some execrable fare came along with the very bad, bad and mediocre fare. In a year of multiple fiascos, come big screen or streaming, here are six films that, ideally, should not have been made at all!
We list them in alphabetical order:
“AK vs AK” (Director: Vikramaditya Motwane)
A total disaster and a fraud of a film, it made jokers out of the alternative Kapoor khan-daan with Sonam Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor and even poor Boney Kapoor compelled to make small appearances in this Anurag Kashyap-Vikramaditya Motwane attack on our brains. Never mind Kashyap, Motwane and a few “intellectuals” among the media, the audience had their brains frazzled. Never mind that the chief victim, Anil Kapoor, put in a skilled performance.
“Coolie No. 1” (David Dhawan)
Probably the least obnoxious of these six misadventures, the problem with this film was that it tried to rework a 25 year-old cult classic with the same director, producer, screenplay writer and two songs. And that is precisely what director David Dhawan should not have attempted. When retro became retrograde, there was trouble ahead for even good actors like Varun Dhawan and Paresh Rawal.
“Dil Bechara” (Mukesh Chhabra)
Now who can imagine that such a featherbrained idea would actually be converted into an expensive project? A terrible swan song for the unfortunate Sushant Singh Rajput, it was a disaster from beginning to the unbearable end, with the middle part being intolerable too. Casting ace Mukesh Chhabra made an indulgent but catastrophic directorial debut. A.R. Rahman’s music was equally cataclysmic.
“Love Aaj Kal” (Imtiaz Ali)
How can someone maintain the same title for a plotline that was tackled with success and a spark in a film 11 years ago? The same idea was rehashed with cosmetic mod(ern)ifications and disastrous results by director Imtiaz Ali. Sara Ali Khan was unlucky again (“Coolie No. 1” was another film with a ‘hit’ title that boomeranged), but this “Love Aaj Kal” was poor even in its music (by Pritam, who excelled in the 2009 film of this name). We missed Saif, Deepika and Rishi along with the great songs.
“Sadak 2” (Mahesh Bhatt)
Mahesh Bhatt should not have thought of a directorial comeback if this was the subject and script. Hit movies like “Sadak” (1991) should have been “sequel”-ed with care, vision and a lot of cerebration to make the follow-up film feasible. Sanjay Dutt was a disaster, Pooja Bhatt was present only as a voice, and the film, meant to be a dark thriller like the original, was an (unintentional) comedy, as almost everything, including the music, was laughably bad.
“Street Dancer 3D” (Remo D’Souza)
Remo D’Souza should outgrow the “ABCD”-“ABCD 2” template now, and stop wasting the talents of Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhudheva. Sachin-Jigar too were reportedly unhappy about the music they were made to compose. And pleeeeaaaaase! Indo-Pak harmony no longer works in the era of “Uri: The Surgical Strike,” “Raazi” and “Gunjan Saxena” either.
