MUMBAI — Unlike deities like Lord Ram, Shiva, Krishna and even the various avatars of Goddess Durga and Sai Baba, the Hindi film songs on and about Lord Ganesh or Ganpati are mysteriously lacking in quality, aesthetics as well as lasting value.
Other than a "Deva Ho Deva" from "Humse Badhkar Kaun?" (1980) and "Gajanana" in "Bajirao Mastani" (2015), there has been a severe paucity of good odes or situational songs in Hindi cinema. In a few films, of course, the traditional Ganpati songs have been used in original format (as in "Sarkar 3"), but they are not made for the film and a situation that is connected well with Lord Ganesh.
Therefore, it becomes almost incumbent that we choose the 6 most pedestrian stroke objectionable songs conceived, created and filmed in the movies. Strangely enough, it is indeed surprising that devotees or oversensitive fanatics have never revolted against almost all of them!
"Ganpati Bappa Morya" ("Judwaa 2" / 2017)
Effortlessly the worst and most rabidly offensive of the Ganpati numbers, so we skip chronology and mention it first. The clarion call "Ganpati Bappa Morya" that is a Marathi invocation to the Lord is made to rhyme with the smutty line "Pareshaan Karen Mujhe Chhoriya (The girls are harassing me)" which refers to under-clad junior artistes showing their navels and cleavage in suggestive dresses and gestures!
It's horrifying that a star of the stature of Varun Dhawan and his director father David Dhawan let this happen. Interestingly, and without implying anything, Varun has never had a hit after this 2017 film!
"Murti Ganesh Ki" ("Takkar" / 1980)
Here again, a less offensive but very situational rhyme went "Murti Ganesh Ki / Andar Daulat Desh Ki" (This is an idol of Lord Ganesh with the nation's wealth inside it)!" The criminals had of course hidden contraband inside the idol! This song was filmed on Sanjeev Kumar and Jeetendra in this successful potboiler, and was a mediocre composition too.
"Sadda Dil Vi Tu" ("ABCD—Any Body Can Dance" / 2013)
This song went the whole hog—Hard Kaur in hardcore (pun intended, of course!) Punjabi overdrive, and lyrics (Mayur Puri) to match for a dance competition complete with the dancers doing acrobatics and gymnastics! Needless to add, the raucous vocals and chorus and the frenzied appeal to the Elephant God for victory clicked big with the youth. But at what price? Do other faiths allow such disrespect when invoking divine forces?
"Hey Ganaraya" ("ABCD 2" / 2015)
Naturally, the sequel to the film above had to have a song to match. Though the song was a shade less offensive, thanks to Divya Kumar's refined vocals, it was similarly filmed and finally became one more also-ran number that did not really make the popular grade.
"Om Ganapataye Namaha" & "Bappa" ("Banjo" / 2016)
Somewhere after "ABCD," Lord Ganesh became associated with helping heroes winning dance competitions on screen! The first Vishal-Shekhar composition needlessly used words associated with Lord Ganesh without even visuals to match, as Riteish Deshmukh danced to show his skills.
The film's other number "Bappa" in which Vishal sings the word with incredibly persistent stubbornness as "Buppaa" when the correct phonetics are "Baappaa." Since the correct term must have been heard for decades by the composer and a Maharashtrian hero was vocalizing it, it is both deplorable and amazing that the song was passed!
