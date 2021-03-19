MUMBAI—Over the last few years, it wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that there has been a revolution in digital content in India, especially for web series. Content has evolved from stereotypical Indian soaps on television to engaging web series on streaming platforms. There is a lot of appreciation from Indians on the fresh approaches taken by creators and producers, which has led to an increase in binge watching. Due to popular demand, many shows are returning to screens with sequels to entertain the masses.
Here are the list of six most awaited web series sequels to look forward to in 2021.
“The Family Man 2”
“The Family Man” is an action-thriller that kept us at the edge of our seats. Manoj Bajpayee played Shrikant Tiwari, an intelligence officer, who won our hearts and left us wanting for more, especially given the cliffhanger ending of season 1. The much-awaited season 2 of “The Family Man” is expected to release in the summer of 2021 and has been delayed reportedly due to some controversial content that has to be modified. It will be launching on Amazon Prime Video.
“Operation MBBS 2”
Dice Media’s “Operation MBBS” was the hit drama that highlighted the journey of three medical aspirants. In its second season, the show brings to light the sacrifices made by the medical community when the pandemic hit the world. The series will bring on new twists in the lives of the three protagonists, played by Ayush Mehra, Sarah Hashmi, and Anshul Chauhan. The first episode of season 2 will stream Mar.15, 2021 on Dice Media Channel.
“Special Ops 2”
In its first season, “Special Ops” made a whopper impact among audiences for its crisp narratives and very intriguing storyline. The makers of the series recently announced “Special Ops 1.5” that is being shot and will be releasing soon. The new season is expected to take viewers back to 2001 and explore the formative years of protagonist Himmat Singh (Kay Kay Menon). The show releases on Hotstar.
“Delhi Crime 2”
Based on the horrific gang-rape incident that took place in 2012, Season 1 had viewers hooked for its hard-hitting narrative. Audiences can look forward to an equally engrossing season 2, featuring Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal and Rajesh Tailang. Netflix presents the show.
“Aarya 2”
Sushmita Sen made her comeback with “Aarya,” a crime drama that received critical acclaim for the first season. The cast recently announced the commencement of shooting for the second season, leaving their fans thrilled in anticipation. The show will come on Disney+ Hotstar.
“Aashram 2”
Prakash Jha’s triumphant web debut featuring Bobby Deol will soon go into production with Bobby Deol playing the rogue god-man. The MX player series will take the story forward as the god-man continues with his excesses and also faces retribution.
