MUMBAI — In a gimmicky PR exercise, it is claimed that Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar are ‘coming together in a sense’— because the trailer of his “Dabangg 3” is included with “Housefull 4.”
The trailer of “Dabangg 3,” which is being released in Hindi and also Tamil and Telugu, has “Hit” written all over it! The action, one-liners and lavish scale are sure to bring the house down! The film releases Dec. 20.
There has been a change of directors each time — Abhinav Singh Kashyap, Arbaaz Khan (who has also been co-produeer and actor in it) and now Prabhudeva (back to his original spelling seemingly after calling himself Prabhudheva since 2009, when he first directed Salman in “Wanted”!). But happily, the cast remains intact with Sonakshi Sinha as Rajjo and the two Khan brothers. Also repeated is Mahie Gill in all three films.
Vinod Khanna, another constant, is no more with us and his brother and one-film producer from the past, Pramod Khanna, essays his role this time: he plays Chulbul Pandey’s father. And it will be interesting to watch a non-actor (Pramod Khanna) reprising the key role of his brother Vinod Khanna.
Music directors Sajid-Wajid are also retained, and in a change, Salman is also part of the scriptwriting team — officially, that is. Co-writer Dilip Shukla and cinematographer Mahesh Limaye are common to ALL three films.
Here are six reasons why we feel this film is a don’t-miss case and will hit a humongous high:
1 The “Dabangg” franchise is Salman Khan’s first successful series, and was instrumental in making Khan the mega-star he is today. The Eid connection really took off with this super-hit 2010 musical as “Wanted” (an Eid release earlier in 2009) was a hit like any other single film released coincidentally on Eid.
2 With the success of “Dabangg 2,” the characters of Chulbul Pandey (the “Policewala Gunda” as he terms himself here!) and his sweet wife Rajjo have become cult figures among the fictional characters that top popular memory. Their romantic shenanigans, and Chulbul’s relentless action both have a cult following. This is the reason why the “Dabangg 3” trailer was first shown to fans of the franchise rather than the industry, media and world.
3 This time, as in all good sequels, there is a new and surprise element: the film, in part, is also a prequel. And this time, the element is of a past love in Chulbul’s life: the character played by Saiee M. Manjrekar. This debut-making actress is the daughter of Mahesh Manjrekar, actor-writer-filmmaker, who played Rajjo’s father’s character of an alcoholic in the earlier film, in which he died. However, the senior Manjrekar is back here as this is also a prequel in part.
4 Once again, Khan thus gets a new face opposite him, a tradition that began with his first film “Biwi Ho To Aisi” (Renu Arya) and his first solo lead “Maine Pyaar Kiya” (Bhagyashree) and went on to include actresses of all hues, including top names Raveena Tandon Thadani, Sonakshi Sinha and Katrina Kaif (in a pure Hindi film after her Hinglish debut in “Boom”), And even recently, the people loved him opposite young faces like Jacqueline Fernandez and Disha Patani.
5 People await the comeback of Prabhudeva with Salman Khan after the classy action entertainer that was “Wanted.” The two, who are now making the Eid 2020 quickie “Radhe,” are coming together after a decade.
6 A hero is only as strong as his antagonist. Sonu Sood and Prakash Raj are now replaced by Kichcha Sudeep, the ruthless villain of so many films, especially in the South.
