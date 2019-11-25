Shahnaab Alam has been associated as a producer in six films which are in the list of “The best 200 Indian films of the decade 2010 - 2019.” The list includes names like “The LunchBox,” “Ugly,” “Monsoon Shootout,” “D-Day,” “Peddlers” and “Bhoga Khidikee.”
“It’s like crossing a small milestone in life. I’m more satisfied than anything else to see six of the film I’ve been associated with, being featured in the list drawn up by such a respected film critic and researcher as Aseem Chhabra,” said Alam.
“The choice to produce these films have been very instinctive, and more often than not, many of these films initially didn’t confirm to the usual checklists of market forces, making it very tedious to be able to raise funds for production.”
“Hence, for these films to be recognized and listed as amongst the best, is a vindication and validation of the choices made,” said Alam.
The list of best films of last decade includes popular mainstream films as well the real indies. Nearly half of them are in the Hindi language. But the list also covers films in other Indian languages like Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Bengali, Assamese, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Haryanvi, Konkani, Kashmiri, Tibetan, Manipuri, Sherdukpen, Garo, Tulu and Gaddi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.