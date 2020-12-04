MUMBAI—The end of the year saw the beginning of the careers of six stars. If that is not a paradox, what is? Here are six major actors whose careers were launched in the December, the last month of the respective years.
Dharmendra / 1960:
Though signed for a couple of other films, Dharmendra began to shoot first for Arjun Hingorani’s “Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere” that released in December 1960, with him as second lead to Balraj Sahni. The actor was not even recognized at his film’s premiere despite his Adonis looks and almost decided to quit films. The movie did not do well, but had some hit songs by Kalyanji-Anandji.
Rishi Kapoor / 1970
Forget “Shree 420,” in which he made a fleeting cameo as a tot, Rishi Kapoor’s featured debut was as Raj Kapoor’s adolescent avatar in his father’s “Mera Naam Joker.” He would have been lost in the top-level multi-star ensemble (this was the third multi-hero film ever after “Mother India” and “Waqt”), had it not been for his stellar performance and the National award that he won—for Best Child Actor!
Salman Khan / 1989
Salman Khan is known to model his life and persona along Dharmendra’s lines. The actor got his first lead break in his own birth month with “Maine Pyar Kiya,” after a small role in “Biwi Ho To Aisi” a year earlier. And “MPK,” released Dec. 29, 1989, 2 days after his 24th birthday, become not just the biggest hit of that year but also of the entire 1980s. And a super-star was born.
Anushka Sharma / 2008
One of the few progenies of army officers who have made it in films, Anushka Sharma started out in the YRF Shah Rukh Khan hit, “Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi,” packing a punch with her debut performance. She has now made a mark also as a producer.
Ranveer Singh / 2010
Currently considered the best bet for a future super-star, Ranveer Singh made his lead debut in “Band Baaja Baaraat,” and is now doing films as varied as “’83,” in which he plays Kapil Dev, “Jayeshbhai Jordaar” and “Cirkus” in a dual role.
Parineeti Chopra / 2011
A year after Singh, in his next release, “Ladies Vs. Ricky Bahl,” Parineeti Chopra was introduced as one of the three leading ladies. The actress, first cousin to Priyanka Chopra, who had left a cushy bank offer after a distinguished academic career abroad, was earlier involved in the PR department of the banner that launched her—Yash Raj Films.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.