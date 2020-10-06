MUMBAI — Amazon Prime Video today unveiled the highly-anticipated trailer of their Original Series "Mirzapur” Season 2.
Here are the 6 aspects viewers can look forward to after watching the trailer:
1. Munna Tripathi feels he is now invincible:
Munna Tripathi (Divyendu Sharma), the son of Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), tried very hard to get "Mirzapur ki Gaddi (the unofficial throne of Mirzapur)." However, in Season 2, he seems to be more powerful than ever before. What is intriguing that his sense of humor seems to have gone, as seen in the scene with Vijay Varma. It will be interesting to watch how he play his moves and fight to win Mirzapur.
2. Golu replaces books with gun:
Golu Pandit (Shweta Tripathi), who was seen as a bookworm and the topper of her college, will be now seen firing guns and taking a different, more violent path. Golu now walks on the path of violence towards the Mirzapur throne.
3. Guddu Bhaiya’s quest for revenge—and power:
The fight between Guddu Bhaiya and Munna Bhaiya to rule Mirzapur will be a battle to watch. The power-hungry Guddu Bhaiya with his quest for revenge, or the ruthless Munna Bhaiya, who wants to prove his mettle to his father—who will win?
4. Dimpy’s struggle to get out of Munna’s cage:
Dimpy (Harishta Gaur) is seen being kidnapped and dragged to a deserted place, bringing back memories of her kidnapping in the first season. While she is the most vulnerable character of the show, it will be exciting to watch how her character grows from strength to strength.
5, Will Kaleen Bhaiya unite with Munna to rule over Mirzapur?
While Kaleen Bhaiya has some set rules to run Mirzapur, his son Munna Tripathi has some different plans. Now that Kaleen Bhaiya has allowed him to have his charge on the throne, whose rules will come into action? We definitely can’t wait to see if Kaleen Bhaiya will join hands with Munna to rule over Mirzapur or, once again, one of them will be eliminated from the ground.
6. Beena Tripathi’s dirty secret from Kaleen Bhaiya:
Beena Tripathi in the first season is known for her multiple secret extra-marital affairs. However, having been caught by Bauji and in the aftermath of their confrontation, we look forward to knowing if her life still remains a secret from husband Kaleen Bhaiya.
Those who need to catch up with "Mirzapur" Season 1 should do so soonest, for "Mirzapur” Season 2 airs Oct. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.