Shah Rukh Khan back with three films
Shah Rukh Khan, who has not been seen on-screen since “Zero” (2018), will soon be a part of three films. The first will be a Yash Raj Films project with Siddharth Anand, their “War” director. The film will be another action biggie and marks SRK’s return to YRF after “Fan” four years back. The next to take off will be Rajkumar Hirani’s social comedy on immigration, to be shot in North America. Buzz is that this might be his fourth film with Deepika Padukone. The third movie will be a Raj-DK thriller. However, as we all know, he has already shot a cameo in Ayan Mukerji’s “Brahmastra” featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy, which will also now release next year.
Preity Zinta is back too
Preity Zinta shared a couple of videos on her Instagram to let fans know that she has resumed shooting after the lockdown. In the first video, the actor is seen getting her makeup done and in the second, her hair is being styled, and she is wearing masks. “Back on a show — post COVID tests, masks and hand sanitizers” she wrote. But Zinta, who is in the US with husband Gene Goodenough, did not reveal what she was shooting for. Zinta’'s last work was a special cameo in the American sitcom “Fresh off the Boat,” while her last film was “Ishqk in Paris,” her home production, which hit the screen in 2015.
Chunky Pandey makes digital debut
Chunky Pandey, who has off-late mastered negative roles, as in “Begum Jaan” and “Saaho,” will be seen in what he feels is his most challenging role yet—as an ordinary man by day, a family man by evening and killer by night, in the 8-episode series “Abhay 2,” on ZEE5.
“Bad Boy” heroine cooks for producer dad’s birthday
Amrin Qureshi, who makes her debut in Rajkumar Santoshi’s “Bad Boy” opposite Namashi Chakraborty, celebrated her producer-father Sajid Qureshi’s birthday by cooking his favorite Chicken Tikka at her own restaurant, 18th Century, with this heartwarming message: “This recipe was passed down through my family from grandma and is a favorite of my dad. Today is my father’s birthday. Thank you for lifting me in your strong wide arms and enveloping me in the tightest hug possible. The one man that always encouraged me to reach for the stars was you. Thank you for supporting me in my every ambition. Remember—you always taught me to never give up.You are my biggest supporter, my rock and my inspiration. Happy birthday Dad.”
Aadar Jain makes a comeback too in ‘Hello Charlie’
More fodder for those who rant against nepotism: Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin Aadar Jain, who started out with the 2017 Yash Raj Films’ disaster “Qaidi Band,” will now make a comeback with the Pankaj Saraswat-directed comedy “Hello Charlie,” produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. The film has begun shooting with the strict precautions made mandatory by the authorities and buzz is that it is a Chaplin-esque saga.
