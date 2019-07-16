MUMBAI — Holding the “So Positive” baton, Ananya Panday said: “There’s a thin line between bullying and constructive criticism.”
Yes, recently, the Next Gen star launched her digital social responsibility initiative named “So Positive” on the occasion of Social Media Day, which took the Internet by storm.
In a recent interview, Panday had shared her views on social media bullying wherein she questioned the irresponsibility of people across the Internet, who are pouring their hatred only because they can.
Panday said, “There’s a thin line between bullying and constructive criticism. If you’re telling me that I am a bad dancer, I’ll work on it. But if you spread unnecessary hatred and say things like, ‘You have the body of a 14-year-old boy,’ then you don’t realize the kind of impact it has on someone you are subjecting this hatred to while you move on with your own life!”
“So Positive” is a social media platform that intends to fight social media bullying and provide a voice to those who are going through it or have been through it. According to Panday, “It intends to create a community that will be there to stand against bullies and support people who are going through it.” With this initiative, she intends to bring in psychologists and also plans on visiting various schools to spread awareness about the same.
This is an original cause backed with substantial data, research and behavioral statistics. The initiative’s prime focus is to make people aware of the fact that this issue exists and stays very prevalent in society. Also, it talks about the steps that can be taken by the recipients of this destructive criticism in order to deal with this.
The platform will create engagement to inform the broader public about the existing actions to emerge out of the issue. Panday’s initiative is centered around extending support and providing guidance to people to collaborate with helpful entities such as government and lawyers.
