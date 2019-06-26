MUMBAI—Yo Yo Honey Singh is, undeniably, one of the most renowned rappers and a popular name with several chartbusters under his hood. Many of his songs have crossed a billion hits on various music streaming platforms. But if you were wondering what songs does the rapper does not listen to, then the answer is – his own songs! The reason is because the songs he creates are exclusively for his audience, and when they like it, it makes him extremely happy!
Talking about his songs, Singh said, “Whatever has been made, it has been made for the public, they love it, and that’s the purpose of the song.”
He added that the only time he listens to his songs is when he is recording and producing them. “I will listen to a song of mine multiple times and try to get it to near perfection. But after that, I move onto the next song,” he declared.
Singh, who does several live shows for his fans, shared that he anyway sings his song on stage, “Why listen separately to my songs? But yes, when I am in a mood, though rarely, I might listen to a ‘Brown Rang.’ I mean, if there is a playlist of 150 songs, then it will have one or two songs by me,” he said with a laugh.
Over the last few weeks, Singh, who is shooting the video for his next single in Jalandhar, has also been surrounded by his family, and said, “I was great to have my family on the sets. Sone pe suhaga ho gaya. They always wondered what I did on the sets while shooting for a video.”
He went on, “One thing I have to say is that no one would have been ready to work in such hot weather conditions anywhere else in the world. And it’s only in India that everyone is so dedicated while shooting videos. All the support staff and crew have been here since morning working in 45 degrees for our shoot. I am so happy to be working with such a dedicated bunch of people.”
2018 has been a rocking year for Singh as he has delivered many chartbusters like “Dil Chori,” “Chote Chote Peg,” “This Party Is Over Now,” and more. Singh has many projects lined up now as well.
