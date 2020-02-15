MUMBAI — Sobhita Dhulipala will be playing a pivotal role in Mani Ratnam’s multi-lingual historical film. The movie, based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s fictional historic novel “Ponniyin Selvan,” tells the story of Arulmozhivarman, one of the kings of the Chola dynasty during the 10th and 11th centuries.
The film stars actors from the Hindi and South Indian film industry, which includes Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Karthi, Trisha and Jayam Ravi. Dhulipala, a trained classical dancer, is playing the pivotal role of a princess who is a master in Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi.
Shooting for the film has already begun. The Thailand schedule was wrapped up in January, while the rest of the movie will be shot on sets in the South as well as at real locations across the country through the year. The cast had many workshops, with Dhulipala focused on her classical dance techniques. The film is being made in two parts, with the first to release in January, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.