MUMBAI — Pooja Entertainment’s “Bellbottom,” the first to go on floors, will do so with meticulous safety measures and use of latest technology. On sets, there will be multiple sanitizing stations, wristwatches monitoring oxygen, temperature and blood pressure with a centralized dashboard to track the team’s health.
Akshay Kumar heads the cast with Lara Dutta. Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh produce the espionage thriller.
