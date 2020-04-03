MUMBAI — Shah Rukh Khan’s group of companies, Kolkata Knight Riders, Red Chillies Entertainment, Meer Foundation and Red Chillies VFX recently announced several initiatives to support the efforts of Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi and the government in its fight against Covid-19.
Khan has extended his support with his group of companies. From donating to Government funds to 50,000 PPE kits, food requirements of 5500 Mumbai families, 2000 cooked meals to hospitals, 300,000 meal kits for 10,000 people, grocery for 2500 daily wage workers in Delhi and 100 acid attack survivors, his range of initiatives aim to spread across the many segments of the society.
The aim is to not only to provide relief but also help raise awareness about Covid-19 and encourage more people to come forward and help.
This step has been welcomed by not just the industry peers and influencers but the social media too went abuzz for their King Khan.The Maharashtra chief minister’s son Aaditya Thackeray took to his social media and posted, “Thank you so much @iamsrk ji for your support.”
Anubhav Sinha just could not find words and posted, “KHAN!!!” upon the announcement by the superstar. Writer Mayur Puri also took to his handle and posted, “How to give like @iamsrk Sir is an art. What a constructive, all round plan. Fantastic! Kudos sir!”
The entire Twitterati went gaga over the generous and one-of-its-kind announcement made by the superstar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.