LONDON — Ranveer Singh’s stint as a commentator grabbed attention during the India-Pakistan match at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, but what really got the social media world talking was his unique outfit and a hug that the actor shared with Indian skipper Virat Kohli after the team won.
Singh went over to the field and gave Kohli a congratulatory hug after India June 16 beat Pakistan by 89 runs (via the Duckworth-Lewis method) as the rain interrupted their 2019 ICC World Cup clash at Manchester’s Old Trafford stadium.
The match also marked the debut of the actor, who will be seen as former Indian skipper Kapil Dev in “’83,” a film about India’s 1983 World Cup victory, as a commentator. He did it for Star Sports alongside cricket stars Sunil Gavaskar and Virender Sehwag.
He lent it an entertainment factor with a segment where he interacted with cricket stars such as Gavaskar, Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Brian Lara and Ramiz Raja.
At the end of the match, Singh went over and gave an endearing hug to Kohli.
A fan, watching it all live, captured the moment and shared it on social media with a message: “Video of the game? I think so! So glad I managed to film this moment of King Virat and King Ranveer hugging after India versus Pakistan. India dominated throughout but the atmosphere from both sides was electric.”
Kohli, proud of the team’s victory, took to his Instagram page and wrote: “Top performance by the team. Thanks to all the fans for turning out in large numbers.”
Singh commented: “GIANTS! Unforgettable team performance! Boss man Virat Kohli leading from the front, inspiration to a whole generation. Bravo, kaptaan!”
Another video of Singh dancing away with Gavaskar to the retro number, “Badan Pe Sitaare,” went viral on social media, as did the comments on the actor’s quirky style at the match. His clothes and statement glasses were much talked about.
“The only winner today at India versus Pakistan is the optician who sold Ranveer Singh those glasses. Too much style,” one social media user tweeted.
Of his oversized attire, one person said: “To all the moms -- this is how younger siblings look like when clothes of the older one get handed down to them.”
