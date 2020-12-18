MUMBAI—The cast of “Mayday,” produced and directed by and starring Ajay Devgn, keeps getting bigger by the day.
In the latest development, Asia’s numero uno YouTuber, CarryMinati a.k.a. Ajey Nagar has officially joined the star-cast of the thriller-drama, wherein he will essay the eponymous role of a social media sensation.
“Mayday” will be a first-of-its-sort for GenZ’s favorite social media icon, who has been winning audiences with his roasting videos, satirical parodies, diss tracks and rap songs since over a decade now.
CarryMinati started making videos on YouTube when he was 10. At 21, he has over 27.5 million subscribers on YouTube, which is among the highest in South Asia. Last year, he was the only Indian to be listed in Time Magazine's “Top 10 Next Generation Leaders Of 2019.”
CarryMinati says, “I am absolutely thrilled and honored to be aligning creative forces with such reputed personalities from the film fraternity. I’m eagerly looking forward to being a part of this brand-new adventure and learning a thing or two about acting while I’m at it. In the past I’ve got offered film roles, but I agreed to be a part of this project because I had the opportunity to play myself and bring my alias alive on the big screen.”
He goes on, “I remember enacting these skits as a child and my parents always thought I’d grow up to become an actor. You see, acting is something that comes to me naturally, just like music, so it’s no rocket science for me really. For all my anxious fans out there, I’m just exploring and experimenting within the creative gamut, but content creation will always be my passion and true calling.”
Featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Angira Dhar and Aakanksha Singh in pivotal roles and described as “A thrilling, absolute edge-of-the-seat human-drama,” the film will see Devgn and Singh essaying the characters of pilots and Dhar playing the role of a lawyer, while Bachchan’s role remains undisclosed.
Interestingly Devgn and Bachchan will be reuniting onscreen after eight years for “Mayday.” Will Bachchan did a cameo in and sang in Devgn’s production “Bol Bachchan” (2012), this is the first time he will direct Bachchan.
The film went on floors Dec. 11 and is being entirely shot in Hyderabad.
