JAIPUR — Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, who turned a year older Dec. 9, has received an adorable birthday wish from her daughter Soha Ali Khan. They both are currently in Ranthambore in Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan, famous for its tiger reserve.
"I may not have seen Krishna the tigress this morning with Kunal... but I got to put my arm around this tigress here," Soha wrote on Instagram along with a picture in which she can be seen sharing smiles with her mother and husband Kunal Kemmu.
Her birthday wishes for her mom did not stop here.
Soha posted another image in which her little daughter Inaaya is seen curled up in her grandmother's arms.
"Birthday pancakes," she captioned the image.
It seems Ranthambore is Sharmila's favorite place. Four years ago, she had celebrated her 70th birthday in Ranthambore only with her son Saif Ali Khan and daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.