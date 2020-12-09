MUMBAI—Sohum Shah is known for playing different kinds of characters, like Vinayak Rao in “Tumbbad” or Navin in “Ship of Theseus,” and has always been surprising viewers with out-of-the-box personalities. He has also co-produced both these films and is known for doing out-of-the-box projects.
This time, the audiences are in for another surprise from him in a distinctly different portrayal. For his next project, Shah is going to play the role of notorious politician Laloo Prasad Yadav in a web-series for one of the leading OTT platforms. The political drama is slated to release in 2021. He is undergoing a noticeable physical transformation to fit into this role.
Shah was last seen in the web series “Bard of Blood” and will be next seen in Kookie Gulati’s “The Big Bull” produced by Ajay Devgn.
