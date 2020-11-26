MUMBAI—In the good old days, they called them “guest-” “friendly-” or “special-” appearances, depending on various factors and preferences. Today, we call them cameos, or even “extended cameos,” and we describe them as “one-scene,” “blink-and-miss” or “fleeting” appearances depending on what we get to watch.
Dharmendra in “Andhaa Kaanoon” (1983) as a truck driver, Rajanikanth in “RA.One” and Jeetendra fleeting through son Tusshar’s “Kuchh To Hai” produced by his wife Shobha and daughter Ekta Kapoor are a few examples of lesser-known cameos.
Alia Bhatt as the child Preity Zinta in “Sangharsh” (1999), Tabu as a kid in “Bazaar” (1982), and ditto Kunal Khemu in “Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke” (1993) and Sanjay Dutt in “Reshma Aur Shera” (1971) are examples of artistes who appeared as kids. Bhatt also made a fleeting appearance in “Ugly” (2013) as—hold your breath!—the younger Tejaswini Kolhapure!
In 2019, Salman Khan presented his friend’s son Zaheer Iqbal as the leading man of his production “Notebook.” But Iqbal had done a tiny appearance in the 2010 “Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai” featuring Jacqueline Fernandez .
Another Khan discovery, Daisy Shah, appeared 11 years before her acting debut in his home production “Jai Ho!” in the 2003 “Tere Naam” song “Lagan Lagi.” (In an interesting aside, Sajid-Wajid composed this and one more song in that Himesh Reshammiya score, while they used Reshammiya as a singer in “Jai Ho!”—both the music duo and Reshammiya are Salman protégés too!)
Anushka Sharma has had the distinction of being the only heroine to work twice so far with Rajkumar Hirani—in “PK” and “Sanju.” But if you go on a fact-check, these were her second and third films directed by him. The first was the 2006 “Lage Raho Munna Bhai,” and though Hirani did not direct her in any shot, her face is seen in a poster in the radio station where Vidya Balan works! And yes, that was two years years before her debut in “Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.”
Just as Karan Johar was seen (not in a cameo) in “DDLJ,” Johar’s own protégé director Ayan Mukerji, son of veteran actor Deb Mukerji, was seen in a song, “Tumhi Dekho Na,” in “Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.” The film starred Shah Rukh Khan, who now makes a cameo in Mukerji’s newest film, “Brahmastra.”
Two more directors also did unknown cameos—Remo D’Souza (initially a choreographer) in the Subhash Ghai film “Pardes”’s song “Meri Mehbooba” and Anurag Basu in the song “Galti Se Mistake” from the 2017 film “Jagga Jasoos.” This was before Basu did a major role in “Ludo,” also making his debut as cinematographer and art director in it!
We all know that Kareena Kapoor Khan was signed for “Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai,” but what we do not know is that, while Amisha (not Ameesha then, see?) Patel played the lead, the Kapoor babe shot a few scenes for the film before she was replaced. And one of them was reportedly retained, with her in the frame at a distance.
Kapoor’s ex-flame Shahid Kapoor can be seen as a background dancer in “Kahin Aag Lage,” one of the songs in “Dil To Pagal Hai” featuring her elder sister Karisma Kapoor. The explanation is simple: Shahid was part of the Shiamak Davar troupe then, and Davar had choreographed the song!
Finally, three cameos that did not make the cut: Amitabh Bachchan had shot as a junior artiste in Merchant-Ivory’s English-cum-Hindi film “Bombay Talkie” (1972). Leading man Shashi Kapoor saw the shot, told Bachchan that it would hamper his progress, as some lead films of his had already been released, and told the director to remove it! Needless to add, the two became fast friends later, besides forming a very popular on-screen pair. And never mind Bachchan’s “Anand” (1971), where Kapoor’s misguided secretary turned down the title-role because of the price!
Talking about Shashi Kapoor, a film launched in the 1960s with Saira Banu and him, “Tere Payal Mere Geet” was to have Anil Kapoor play his childhood. It was never completed.
And Arjun Kapoor was to be seen in a shot that was edited out of “Salaam-E-Ishq” (2007). He was then assisting Nikkhil Advani, the director!
